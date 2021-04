Reports say the human feet shoes have been modeled by a Nigerian.

Upon first sight, the shoes could be mistaken for human feet, except for the coloured lace stitched in front.

Mixed reactions greet newly emerged human feet shoes Pulse Ghana

They came in different sizes, colours and shoe packaging.

Just like @LifeOfNapaul who shared images of the footwear, most social media users have been reacting to it with some people expressing surprise, saying it looks awkward and scary.

The shoes have been made in such a way that one might think that a wearer is barefooted unless after careful observation.

