“I’m stressed” – Groom who disappeared the night before his wedding tells police 2 days later

According to Tuko.co.ke, elaborate plans had been made to make the day a success; a luxurious venue at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala had also been prepared for them to celebrate their reception after exchanging vows at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in the city.

However, interestingly, Christabella's husband-to-be vanished on the evening of Friday, April 9 and all efforts to locate him proved fruitless.

On Saturday morning when the event was scheduled to take place, Patrick's phone was off and his whereabouts could not be traced.

The development necessitated the cancellation of the wedding as everyone was busy searching for the groom.

Reports say the bride’s friends and family who had not been informed promptly about Patrick's mysterious disappearance turned up at the Cathedral on Saturday but had to return home in disappointment.

Heartbroken Christabella thought it prudent to file a missing person report at Kasangati Police Station, Wakiso District.

Police officers launched a search for Patrick but before they could find him, the groom resurfaced and presented himself at Wandegeya Police Station in Kampala two days later, saying he was not missing.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police said on Monday, April 12 that Patrick had disclosed to his outfit that he chose to sleep at a friend's place on Friday.

He alleged to the police that he got married to Christabella through a customary process.