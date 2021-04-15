All basic school exams in Keta municipality canceled as question 14 of Ewe paper insults President

According to him, all public schools in within the Keta municipality have been directed to “put on hold the writing of the test items currently ongoing, and the rest of the materials should be locked up until further notice”.

The controversial Question 14 of the Ewe paper reads: “Dukplɔla la vlo ŋutɔ” which translates the President is very ugly.

Dzifa Gunu attached a copy of the said Ewe paper to his post which he captioned:

“URGENT INFO FROM MDE

“All public schools in Keta SHOULD put on hold the writing of the test items currently ongoing.

“The rest of the materials should be locked up until further notice._

“MDE requests all heads to adhere to this directive STRICTLY.

“Thank you

“Reason: There's a claim that the Ewe paper question 14. was having vague language used on the president.

“Question 14. Dukplɔla la vlo ŋutɔ.(The president is very ugly)

“My day is complete we still have Patriots in the system.”

Pulse.com.gh followed up on the allegation and gathered that the exams have been suspended indeed.

Some teachers from the Keta Municipality who spoke to the news outlet said that the suspension of the examinations has led to idling among the pupils because the period had been declared a revision and examination period, so no teaching and learning is going on.

It has also been gathered that the teacher who set that particular question has been queried over the development, but he attributed it to typographical error, saying he originally meant to say ‘Nukplɔla la vlo ŋutɔ’ instead of “Dukplɔla la vlo ŋutɔ”.

Although no name is mentioned in the statement above, it is deemed inappropriate, especially due to the fact that it was meant for basic school pupils.

Sources say the pupils had sat for the other subjects and even finished with the Ewe too before the unacceptable blunder was detected.

It is alleged that the Volta Regional Education Directorate has directed the Keta Municipal office to translate all the Ewe questions to English to be forwarded to the national head office for action to be taken.