Family forces pastor to marry lover's corpse after she died during abortion

The family of a pastor’s fiancée forced him to marry her corpse after she died during an abortion.

Reports say the Nigerian man of God who has a church in the Akwakuma area of Owerri confessed to killing his pregnant fiancée, Chioma while trying to abort the pregnancy without her consent.

According to the reports, he and the deceased had been dating for about five years and got engaged in 2020 while preparing to do their white wedding soon.

However, while wedding preparations were underway, the deceased got pregnant and the pastor allegedly asked her to abort it, an idea she rejected vehemently.

He allegedly invited the lady later and served her a drink laced with a substance that made her unconscious.

He then rushed her to the hospital where doctors declined to perform the abortion any further but he allegedly insisted they do it. In the process of doing the abortion, the lady who was still unconscious began to vomit blood.

Sensing danger, the man of God again rushed her to another hospital for treatment but she did not survive.

He was arrested following a complaint to the police by Chioma’s family after he allegedly confessed to lacing her drink with a substance in an attempt to abort the pregnancy she was carrying. An autopsy report also confirmed it.

The pastor was subsequently freed on bail and allegedly agreed with the deceased’s family to marry her corpse.

He then performed all necessary rites after which the deceased was buried.

Meanwhile, understandably, it appears the family is not entirely appeased.

A family source is quoted as saying: “Her family didn’t want trouble, she’s actually from a very strong Christian home, her brothers are pastors and her mum are devoted Christians. Churches still call this man to come and preach and give ministration, he is still a theology teacher at bethel seminary, this man is walking free like nothing happened but we won’t keep quiet.”

Pictures of the shamed and sad-looking pastor and his beautiful now-deceased lover have been circulating online with many people reacting and expressing sadness at the development.

