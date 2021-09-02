According to him, money alone is not enough to sustain a relationship unless it is complemented with good sex, care, attention and other intangible gestures.
Sex is more important to married women than money – Uncle Ebo says, citing Bill Gates' divorce
Popular Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte has claimed that women place more value on sex than money in their relationships.
He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360, according to 3news.com.
“Give your woman money. All the money in the world. And let me show her care, let me make love to her heart and her mind, she will take your money and bring it to me,” the news website quoted him as having said.
“Let me show her that I care, let me give her attention, let me let her know that I cherish her, and she would take your money and bring it to me.”
To buttress his claim, Uncle Ebo Whyte cited billionaires like Bill Gates who have had to go on the tangent of divorce despite all their wealth. He said if money alone was sufficient to make marriages work, divorce would be exclusively reserved for poor people.
He made the claim while advertising Let’s Talk About Sex, a book he has written to educate both married and unmarried people about the relevance of sex in every successful marriage.
“If you read it with years of marriage behind you, you will wish you had read this much earlier. If you read it before marriage, you will save yourself and your partner years of frustration and disgust,” Uncle Ebo Whyte touted.
A few days ago, he made news headlines after a video showed him saying in an interview on Joy FM that sex is the most important thing that can sustain a marriage, adding all other issues can be handled if a couple always has good sex.
