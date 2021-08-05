Grim-faced bride refuses to kiss groom although he's in the mood (video)

The video of the incident has been circulating online and has attracted numerous reactions on social media platforms.

It remains unclear what got the bride so pissed off that she marred her own wedding event by refusing to kiss her groom who was all over her to show her love on the big day.

Unconfirmed reports say the wedding event took place in Accra.

There have been several instances of wedding fiascos. In 2018, for instance, Drama ensued at the Ikoyi Court Registry in Lagos when a bride who claimed to be a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses church refused to kiss her groom during a court marriage.

An Instagram user, The Proff who shared a video of the incident said the lady’s entrenched position delayed the marriage ceremony for about 20 minutes, as the court officials also refused to proceed with the ceremony unless the bride kissed the groom.

Attached to the hilarious video, The Proff wrote:

“And I forgot to post this since last week Saturday It all happened like a film trick when this drama started and ended for more than 30mins. Everyone was angry and same time surprised. These so-called churches need to change their angle of sermon and brainwashing.

“According to the law and policy of Ikoyi registry. Before signing, there is this sweet mode when they say hug and kiss your wife and you have this butterfly smile on your face (MUMU LOOK) and kiss her like tomorrow no go come (Na my property now )

“But the reverse is the case here, A wife to be refused to accept a hug or kiss from her husband during registry at Ikoyi claiming it is forbidden to do so according to her church.

“She insisted for more than 20min, everyone got angry and the husband became dummish. A woman tried convincing her but was abortive.