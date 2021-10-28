Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Reports say the security guard, identified as David Tembo voluntarily resigned after his sexual relationship with the teenage girl became public.

But the aggrieved parents have claimed that “the Headmistress is protecting a person who manipulated my daughter into sex.

“Nothing has been done to him, and the head just wants us to go away.

“The security guy is someone who we entrust our kids with at the school and he is supposed to be a father figure. How could he do that to my daughter?”

However, when the parents of the expelled student reported the matter to the police, she made the matter a ‘foolish case’ by allegedly telling the officers that the sexual encounters with David Tembo were consensual.

Interestingly, Tembo who is reported to be is still residing at the school premises has denied having sex with the pupil.

“I don’t know what you are talking about; yes I know her but the conversations you are referring to involve another guy.

“It was my phone which was used to send the messages and I was also fixing her phone.