Hilarious reactions as company offers to pay people GHC17K monthly salary for sleeping

Identified as Crafted Beds, the luxury bed-making company is seeking mattress testers who will just be lying in bed but laugh to their banks at the end of the month.

Successful applicants’ job will be testing different mattresses every week, taking notes and making assessments on their comfortability.

The interesting part of it all is that the recruits “get to nap if you like, or watch Netflix, or do all of the things that someone might do in bed.”

The job aims to help Crafted Beds make mattresses that offer the best comfort to its customers.

