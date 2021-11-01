Numerous reactions have greeted the job vacancy since it was advertised by LADbible, with many people expressing interest, saying it would not hurt being paid for what they already do for nothing.
Hilarious reactions as company offers to pay people GHC17K monthly salary for sleeping
Gone are the days when staying in bed and sleeping all day was considered laziness but that has become a resource for which a company is seeking to employ people and pay them over GHC17K monthly salary which will amount to over GHC202K per year.
Identified as Crafted Beds, the luxury bed-making company is seeking mattress testers who will just be lying in bed but laugh to their banks at the end of the month.
Successful applicants’ job will be testing different mattresses every week, taking notes and making assessments on their comfortability.
The interesting part of it all is that the recruits “get to nap if you like, or watch Netflix, or do all of the things that someone might do in bed.”
The job aims to help Crafted Beds make mattresses that offer the best comfort to its customers.
“There's a luxury bed company called Crafted Beds, and they're currently accepting applications for a mattress tester.
“That means that you could be earning £24,000 per year lying down, which is decent money for what you have to do. The role has been created to ensure that the company's customers are getting the best mattress they can, which is important for a mattress company, obviously.
“So, for your money, you'll work a full 37.5 hour week, but you'll be testing a different mattress each week, taking notes and making assessments on how comfortable they are. That will mean that you will get to nap if you like, or watch Netflix, or do all of the things that someone might do in bed,” LADbible posted on its official Instagram page.
