Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Chipo Mandiudza is a second-year student of Lupane State University.

She went through all the stages of the pageant to emerge the winner but her victory has triggered a lot of controversies.

Her critics have gone to social media to dig up what her manager, Godwill “G-Factor” Tasunga said were merely screen grabs from a raunchy display on Instagram Live.

“We would like to nullify the false nude picture allegations because there are no nude pictures of Miss Chipo Mandiudza. Miss Chipo Mandiudza was cornered and manipulated into writing a resignation letter, a protective stunt to the license,” Tasunga is quoted as saying.

He went further to criticize Miss Tourism Zimbabwe for failing to protect and support Chipo Mandiudza.

“They have given nothing for all her efforts. No prize money, no emotional support beyond fake assurances of support yet no public support. If anything, they have joined the bandwagon of misogynists, sexual predators, tribalists and judgmental armchair critics who all have no clue how rough and tough the world of beauty pageants really is…”

Meanwhile, MTZ chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube is reported as saying that she would meet with Chipo Mandiudza to understand the issues that compelled her to resign.