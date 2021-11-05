Simply identified as Christiane K, the jealous woman reportedly suffocated or strangled her five youngest children in her apartment in Solingen, Germany, on September 3, 2020.
Woman kills 5 of her 6 innocent children after seeing a photo of husband & side-chick
A 28-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing five of her six children to spite her husband after seeing him in a photo with another woman suspected to be his side-chick.
According to Mirror.co.uk, prosecutors told a district court of Wuppertal that the convict drugged Melina, one, Leonie, two, Sophie, three, Timo, six, and eight-year-old Luca before either drowning or suffocating them in the bathtub.
After satisfying her evil desire, she then wrapped the lifeless bodies of the innocent children in towels and placed them in their beds.
At the time of heartlessly killing her children, her eldest son, who was then 11 years old was not at home, so he survived the attack.
Before committing the heinous crime, Christiane K had sent a message to her husband informing him that he would not see his children again.
Sensing danger after killing the children, she tried to commit suicide by throwing herself in front of a train in Düsseldorf Central Station.
However, as fate would have it, she survived the suicide.
The court ordered psychiatric and psychological examinations on the convict but the experts found nothing wrong with her mental health status.
Before the court found her guilty, it heard more than 40 witnesses during 20 days of the trial.
Her claim that a stranger broke into her home, handcuffed her, forced her to type the chat messages to her husband before killing her children did not hold water.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh