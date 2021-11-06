NAM1 directs lawyers to appeal ‘illegal’ bench warrant issued for his arrest

Nana Appiah Mensah, one Gabriel Kwamigah, alias Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako have been accused of conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

But NAM1 has denied direct involvement in any transaction concerning the three vehicles over which he has been accused of conspiracy to defraud.

He explained that he only stepped in as a “third party to help resolve some issues concerning the two other vehicles upon the request of the two parties (buyers and sellers)’.

In his view, the court deviated from Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30) when it issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

“The process through which the verdict was arrived at is fraught with serious legal infractions, as it did not conform to Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30), which is clear on the process of arrest, charge, accusations etc,” a statement issued by NAM1 November 5, 2021, said in part.