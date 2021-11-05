“I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary; I will be a single mother” – Actress cries Pulse Ghana

“In my case, I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary. I woke up pregnant and that’s all I remember. I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me.

“Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies,” Amara La Negra said in the interview.

She recounted how she felt different in August while filming Love & Hip-Hop Miami, so she decided to figure out what was wrong.

“I felt so nauseous that I thought the food was making me sick. My woman’s intuition told me: ‘Do a pregnancy test’. I did the test, and it came back positive.

“I was nervous. The first thing I thought about was in my work and my projects, having to tell my mom: ‘My life is going to change!

“I’m not going to lie, it took me like two days to process everything that had just happened. I started to cheer myself up because at the beginning [I felt] a lot of fear,” she disclosed.