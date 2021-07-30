RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“His party card is ready” – NDC offers party card to Oswald, the "Our Day" boy

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The biggest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined the rest of benevolent Ghanaians and organisations to show love for the popular "Our Day" boy by offering him a party card which “is ready”.

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the party disclosed the offer to the 9-year-old pupil on Facebook, while expressing confidence that the bright youngster will become a great man in the future.

“Oswald is such a bright boy. No doubt he will be a great addition to the social democracy tradition. His party card is ready, @NDCYouthWing is willing to pay his dues till he turns 18. With focus and time, he will not disappoint in managing our currency and be a better economist than @MBawumia #OurDay,” George Opare Addo wrote on his Facebook page.

The young boy has been enjoying a lot of love from Ghanaians and the media following a touching letter he wrote to his mother towards his "Our Day" in school today, Friday, July 30, 2021. He sought to remind his mother who is reported as saying she is forgetful that he has done his best by studying hard, so she must also fulfill her side of the bargain by providing for a remarkable celebration for him.

A copy of the letter went viral on Thursday evening after it was posted on social media, which got the attention of some entertainment stars including Kidi who joined Oswald and his schoolmates at Dansoman to make their celebration unforgettable.

The occasion has surprisingly gotten so much public attention that even media houses had to jostle to gain access to Oswald’s school to take coverage of the event.

Donations upon donations were made to the boy by organisations and individuals thanks to his overnight popularity.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

