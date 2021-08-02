Gardener runs "mad" after lady he took home turned into goat: “I met the beautiful lady at market”

“I met the beautiful lady at Soi market when I was going back to where I work as shamba boy and talked about love,” Namasaka recounted as quoted by Lindaikejisblog.com.

According to the now-mentally unwell man, he got attracted to the mysterious lady and she agreed to be his lover. He recounted how things changed upon reaching his residential house located inside his boss’ compound.

“She agreed to be my girlfriend, so I requested her to accompany me to my residence, and she agreed.

“Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk.”

Namasaka became frightened and fled the room and his life has since not been the same. He has allegedly lost his mind and behaves abnormally including beating people and “eating uncontrollably”.

His father Peter Wawire said when his son sees a woman, he removes his trousers and beating anyone he sees.

“I was shocked when I saw my son brought home by a bodaboda rider all the way from Kakamega. A few minutes after his arrival, the boy changed and started behaving like a possessed person.