“I was so angry” – Farmer says after beating cousin to death for gossiping about him

The police in Ogun State have arrested him to answer for the regrettable crime.

It is unclear what he did to the deceased during the fight before he slumped to death on July 21, 2021.

The suspect then went into hiding until he was arrested recently, reports say.

While narrating how the deadly incident unfolded in an interview with Crime Guard, he expressed regret for his action, wishing he could reverse it.

“A few months back, I started hearing rumours that I was not clearing my client’s farmland properly. I later found out that it was Emmanuel that was busy spreading falsehood against me.

“I confronted him and even reported him to our elders. I thought he would stop but he didn’t. When I got another job, the owner reluctantly paid me N10,000 advance for a job that would take up to a week to finish.

“I went ahead to clear the farmland. But when I called the owner who is based in Abuja for my balance, he told me he won’t pay me the balance until he comes in person to inspect the work. When I demanded to know why, he said Emmanuel had warned him about me.

“I was so angry. I rushed home, met Emmanuel and confronted him. Instead of apologising, he started laughing. I told him to go and retract his statement about me if he wanted peace. He continued laughing, saying he would not.

"I lost my cool because that was the only means of survival for me. We started fighting and during the process, he slumped and was rushed to the general hospital. I was on the farm when I heard people crying that Emmanuel was dead and I had to run away.