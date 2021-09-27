The Taliban which issued the ban has warned it will send undercover agents to the various shops to arrest deviant barbers.
"No one has a right to complain" – Taliban bans shaving of beards in Afghanistan
All barbering salons in Afghanistan's Helmand province have been banned from shaving the beards of their patrons.
According to the government, shaving the beard is an affront to Islamic law. It further warned that anyone caught violating the rule will be punished.
Reports say notices have been posted on salons in southern Helmand province entreating hairdressers to strictly comply with Sharia law for haircuts and beards or face severe punishments.
"No one has a right to complain," the notice, which was seen by the BBC, read.
One barber who has a salon in Kabul lamented how their operations have been restricted by the Taliban.
"The fighters keep coming and ordering us to stop trimming beards. One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to catch us," he said.
Some other barbers have also disclosed that officials of the Taliban have warned them to "stop following American styles".
Since taking over power last month in Afghanistan, the Taliban have carried out harsh punishments on opponents.
On Saturday, 25th September, the group's fighters shot dead four alleged kidnappers and their bodies were hung in the streets of Herat province.
During the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the group banned flamboyant hairstyles and insisted that men grow beards.
