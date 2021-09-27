RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Groom left with broken spine after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A groom has been hospitalised and could not enjoy the honeymoon with his bride after some overjoyed guests who tossed him in the air failed to catch him.

Groom's spine broken after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)
Groom's spine broken after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

The wedding ceremony which started on a good note and was proceeding with a lot of merry-making suddenly turned tragic as the groom landed badly on his head, leaving him seriously injured.

Recommended articles

The sad incident, according to reports, happened at a wedding in Bihor County in North-Western Romania a week ago.

The Sun reported that the groom was tossed up by friends and caught at the first attempt but landed on his head at the second toss.

The friends immediately lifted him off the ground and placed him on a chair, as the venue’s atmosphere changed immediately.

READ ALSO: Stop pressuring women to have children – Sociologist blames society for Josephine's hoax

Paramedics have been reported as saying that the way the injured groom was handled by his friends after the injury has aggravated his situation.

"The patient fractured his spine. His progress is looking slightly favourable.

"He is hospitalised in the neurosurgery ward and next week he will undergo further tests," Dr. Lucia Daina is quoted as having said.

Groom Breaks Back As Pals Toss Him In Air At Wedding

Interestingly, the hiatus resulting from the groom’s injury only lasted for a while. Reports say the wedding continued despite the incident with the bride and both families entertaining the guests.

Even before he is discharged from the hospital, the groom has reportedly contacted his lawyer for possible legal action against the friends.

Lately, wedding ceremonies are characterised by crazy stunts to trigger social media reactions. It is unclear if the ‘tossing and catching’ was a rehearsed stunt which the groom himself was aware of but it only went wrong.

Short News uploaded a short video of the incident on YouTube.

I am still young so I am a 100% "virgin"- Yaw Tog | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Ghanaian pastor in court for allegedly sucking sperm from penises of 3 boys for ritual

Pastor sues pastor GH¢200K for defamation

Couple leaves guests in awe after serving a crate of eggs as souvenir at their wedding

Couple leaves guests in awe after serving a crate of eggs as souvenir at their wedding