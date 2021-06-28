RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

It’s hard to find a lady who’s naturally beautiful – Pete Edochie laments, says you can “insult me”

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie has lamented how difficult it has become lately to find a lady who is naturally beautiful without doing all sorts of artificial things to her body.

According to the 74-year-old Nollywood legend, the latest trend of young ladies risking their lives to undergo life-threatening surgeries to alter their God-given physiques aside from applying makeups to conceal their true identities is disturbing and mindboggling.

He specifically made mention of boob and butt enlargement surgeries as well as wearing artificial enhancers as some of the practices that contemporary young women have been obsessed with even at the risk of their lives.

“Today, it is difficult to find a girl who is still what she is. They wear false hair, false lashes, false boobs, false bum, I do not know what is still natural about you, let’s be honest. Why must our girls be obsessed with these things, I don’t know.

“Some girls now die when they try to operate and inflate their bum. May the good Lord help us,” Pete Edochie said in a video that is currently trending online.

He indicated his preparedness to face insults if his opinion offends a section of the public, adding that he has developed a thick skin to such attacks over the years.

“I would want them to insult me and tell me why they are obsessed with those things. I might be insulted, but I mean, I am used to it. Insult me, it does not mean anything to me,” he added.

