It’s hard to find a lady who’s naturally beautiful – Pete Edochie laments, says you can “insult me”

He specifically made mention of boob and butt enlargement surgeries as well as wearing artificial enhancers as some of the practices that contemporary young women have been obsessed with even at the risk of their lives.

“Today, it is difficult to find a girl who is still what she is. They wear false hair, false lashes, false boobs, false bum, I do not know what is still natural about you, let’s be honest. Why must our girls be obsessed with these things, I don’t know.

“Some girls now die when they try to operate and inflate their bum. May the good Lord help us,” Pete Edochie said in a video that is currently trending online.

He indicated his preparedness to face insults if his opinion offends a section of the public, adding that he has developed a thick skin to such attacks over the years.