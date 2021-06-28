Evelyn Joshua reportedly appointed to succeed husband T.B Joshua as head of SCOAN

The alleged decision follows the death of the man of God on June 5 at the age of 57.

Before his death, Evelyn and Joshua were married for 31 years and had three children together.

A top aide of Evelyn was quoted as having confirmed the new development.

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,” the said aide allegedly said.

It is reported that the woman of God had already been serving as the second-in-command to her husband before his death.

She was performing the role of a preacher and also offering counselling to church members even while her late husband was alive.

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has not made any official declaration of Evelyn Joshua as its new head.

TB Joshua’s funeral service has been scheduled to take place from July 5 to 11 before his interment at the church.