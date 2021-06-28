RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Evelyn Joshua reportedly appointed to succeed husband T.B Joshua as head of SCOAN

Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua has been reportedly appointed to succeed her husband as the new head of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

According to a report by Correctng.com, which was attributed to AfricaNews, the church’s elders met recently and declared Evelyn as the successor to the popular Nigerian televangelist.

The alleged decision follows the death of the man of God on June 5 at the age of 57.

Before his death, Evelyn and Joshua were married for 31 years and had three children together.

A top aide of Evelyn was quoted as having confirmed the new development.

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,” the said aide allegedly said.

It is reported that the woman of God had already been serving as the second-in-command to her husband before his death.

She was performing the role of a preacher and also offering counselling to church members even while her late husband was alive.

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has not made any official declaration of Evelyn Joshua as its new head.

TB Joshua’s funeral service has been scheduled to take place from July 5 to 11 before his interment at the church.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the traditional rulers in Arigidi Akoko, the late televangelist’s hometown in Ondo are opposed to him being buried at the church.

