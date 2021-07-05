Ken Agyapong gives $100k to train specialists for Cardio Centre he's building at 37 Military Hospital

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong promised to bear the cost of training specialists to manage the center when cut sod on June 22 2021 for the commencement of the 80 bed Cardiothoracic Centre.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central has presented USD100,000 to the 37 Military Hospital for the training of medical personnel in India to man the ultra-modern Cardiothoracic Centre he is building for the hospital.
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong promised to bear the cost of training specialists to manage the center when cut sod on June 22 2021 for the commencement of the 80 bed Cardiothoracic Centre.
He had promised last year to help give the military hospital a facelift when he donated some medical items including personal protective equipment to the facility.
A total of eight medical personnel are expected to be sent to India to be trained out of the USD100,000 to enable them to operate some specialized equipment to be used at the Cardiothoracic Centre under construction.
According to Kwadwosheldon.com, the beneficiary medical technicians who will be undergoing the training are’ Lt Col. Kwame Acheampong Adomako – Surgeon, Dr. Gordon Offei-Larbi – Surgeon; SQ LDR. Benjamin Toboh – Cardiologist and Dr. Nana Yaa Kyei-Frimpong – also a Cardiologist.
The rest are, CDR. Titus Enninful – Cardiac Anesthetist; Mr. Melvin Michael Asamoah – Perfusionist; MAJ. Gloria Addae – Cardiac Pharmacist as well as Lois Yarborfo Larbie – Biomedical Engineer, the news website reported.
The lawmaker disclosed during the presentation of the fund that some of his friends have expressed willingness to support the philanthropic gesture.
Lt Col. Kwame Acheampong Adomako, who himself is among the group of medical personnel to be trained in India expressed gratitude to the MP on behalf of the 37 Military Hospital.
He promised that he and his colleagues would return from India with enhanced capacity to man the Cardiothoracic Centre to serve the good people of Ghana.
