It has always been a mystery how the controversial pastor is able to buy luxury cars and other things like second-hand clothes at Kantamanto, obviously to compete with his equally controversial contender, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The debate about whether the offering collected from church members and tithes are sufficient to make Obofour and others of his kind as rich as they portray themselves, reignited following his recent poaching of Obinim’s righthand pastor and gifting him a brand-new Range Rover among other things.

Apparently, in attempt to clear the doubts, the man of God is reported as saying that he owns over 15 companies.

“People don’t know me; the church does not take care of me. I have travelled with the Foreign Affairs Minister to Europe to look for investors. I am a businessman, not a joker. I have more than 14 to 15 serious companies,” Ghpage.com quoted him as saying. “I do not take offering in my church but the money I make from the witches cream I sell for just a week can purchase over 20 cars.”

Well, it is not completely surprising to learn that Rev Obofour owns multiple businesses from which he makes money. Recently, gospel musician, Bro Sammy is reported as claiming to know some of the pastor’s businesses.

He is quoted as saying: “Rev Obofour doesn’t make money from his church. He has an oil company in Liberia, he has a gold firm, a water company and numerous hotels. He even owns a private jet.”

Watch a video of the revelation below: