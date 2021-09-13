RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man caught wife pants down with another man on her birthday after planning a fake trip

Berlinda Entsie

He told his wife he has secured a visa (a day before her birthday) to surprise her with a car only to be rather surprised.

Man caught wife pants down with another man on her birthday after planning a fake trip (library photo)

A social media user has narrated how a man caught his wife cheating on him after he played a trick on her.

According to the narrator, the man had previously faked a trip abroad and told his wife he has secured a visa (a day before her birthday) with the intention of surprising her with a car gift later on as her birthday approached.

The man however proceeded to carry on with his plans; bought the car, picked his kids from school with the new ride the next day, and when he arrived home, lo and behold his wife was already with another man in their house.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

“Guy faked a journey a day to his wife’s birthday, to buy her a car and told her he has gotten his visa. On her birthday he picks their son from school with the car and returns home, only to meet his wife with another guy. This month”

