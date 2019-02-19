Popularly known as E-Money, the chairman of Five Star Group reportedly bought four white Toyota models to gift to his employees on his birthday.

The millionaire shared a photo of the four posh cars on Instagram and urged other people to put their best feet forward at their workplaces in order to deserve recognition and appreciation.

He posted the photo with a caption: "Yay! It is my birthday once again! Wishing me, myself and I a memorable birthday full of the Lord’s blessings. Today, I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life. Happy birthday to me. God has been so good to me and my family."

E-Money did not appreciate his workers alone, he also bought one car for the chief of his area, with a promise to create more jobs before the end of 2019.

As expected, his excited and equally shocked employees were all smiles to learn that their boss has appreciated their efforts in a rather mind-blowing way.