A Ghanaian soldier identified as Raymond Kwaku has lent credence to this assertion by becoming an internet sensation, after photos of his impressive physique hit the internet.

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

The well-built Ghanaian soldier is reported to have been declared as the strongest man in Africa, and from his physique, that claim may not be far-fetched.

His manly look when he is in the military uniform, coupled with a video of him training in a gym have got people talking.

Watch a video of Raymond Kwaku below: