Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

A Ghanaian soldier identified as Raymond Kwaku has lent credence to this assertion by becoming an internet sensation, after photos of his impressive physique hit the internet.

The well-built Ghanaian soldier is reported to have been declared as the strongest man in Africa, and from his physique, that claim may not be far-fetched.

READ ALSO: New contraceptive meant to be applied on the shoulder angers Kenyan men (Video)

His manly look when he is in the military uniform, coupled with a video of him training in a gym have got people talking.

Watch a video of Raymond Kwaku below: