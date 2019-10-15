Mother of 8 girls under pressure to have a son ‘angrily’ gives birth to quadruplet boys

It is reported that the woman from Afghanistan was bent on having a male child at all cost, so even after giving birth to 8 girls, she simply would not give up.

A medical doctor who delivered her of the quadruplets resorted to twitter to break the good news.

“Just delivered a patient who had 8 daughters before & Allah blessed her with 4 boys at the same time today. Now her in-laws are giving me hugs & hand kisses.

The day is full of miracles for me. What a blessed job this is. Being a doctor u experience such beautiful moments every day,” the medical doctor wrote.

She, however, expressed sadness at how women are under pressure to have male children by hook or crook as if female children are any less of a human.

“Well, it was painful at the same time how she was stressed & kept asking” larka hai doctor?. Women in our society are so much pressurized for boys. Daughters are a blessing, hope we start understanding this but i am glad at least she was happy at the end. Alhamdulillah,” she added.