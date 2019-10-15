There are similar situations in some health facilities across Ghana but Nigeria’s Enugu state teaching hospital seems to so resource-starved that it is evident in the kind of improvised wheelchairs at the emergency unit of the hospital.

According to Gistreel.com, a surprised twitter user took a photo of one of the ‘improved’ wheelchairs and posted it on the social media platform.

Teaching hospital 'upgrades' wheelchairs at the emergency unit to '4G'

“UNTH Enugu Upgraded their Emergency and casualty Wheelchair to 4G.

“Am I the only person who noticed this?” the Twitter user captioned the photo.

Well, in Africa such conditions prevail in health facilities because they are built for the poor taxpayer and the politicians and their families seek healthcare abroad.