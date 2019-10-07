However, recently, some few other men of God have come out to apologise for forcing the tithe out of their followers, admitting to having resorted to all sorts of Machiavellian means to extract the tithes from poor church members.

The latest man of God to have made profound preaching on tithing is Nigerian Reverend Father John Oluoma Chinenye of New Covenant Ministry.

According to him, using one’s tithe to save the lives of vulnerable people is more acceptable to God than giving it to greedy pastors who are always interested in robbing their congregation.

He added that contrary to the doctrine that tithe must be paid to the church at all cost failing which amounts to cheating God, he is rather happier if you use it to save his temple (needy people).

Watch the soothing video of Rev Oluoma below: