While Pastor Kwabena Asiamah’s claims cannot be verified immediately, it has triggered controversy online with people questioning the source and credibility of his information.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV, the man of God with the Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement) gave historical reasons to support his assertion.

Pastor Kwabena Asiamah went further to claim that there two spirits called Succubus and incubus which give a man and a woman the urge to have sex, and without it, no man and woman would get aroused let alone want to have sex with each other.

READ ALSO: 'Corruption' to exit parliament as Kwaku Bonsam prepares to storm the house

According to Wikipedia, an incubus is a demon in male form who, according to mythological and legendary traditions, lies upon sleeping women to engage in sexual activity with them. Its female counterpart is a succubus. Salacious tales of incubi and succubi have been told for many centuries in traditional societies.

Watch the pastor in the video below as he makes more claims: