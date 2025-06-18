Firms reluctant to invest in PAs despite high expectations - Maame Ekua Gaisey

Despite the critical role personal and executive assistants (PAs and EAs) play in driving efficiency and supporting leadership across organisations, many firms remain unwilling to invest in their professional development, says Maame Ekua Gaisey, Managing Partner of FiveSixFive and organiser of the PA Conference.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 edition of the annual event, Gaisey highlighted the persistent neglect of assistants in corporate development structures.

This space is quite untapped,. When you talk about technology, sales, accounting—there’s activity. But what are we doing to ensure that assistants are equipped to deliver high-quality, professional work?

Gaisey shared a personal testimony that speaks volumes about the value assistants place on the conference

One of the young ladies told me, ‘Mummy, I'm going to keep my salary for two months and pay for myself,’ and she did. She came last year, and the growth in her career since then has been remarkable,. It’s not just about skills—it’s about mindset and personal development too.

Despite the success stories, funding and sponsorship continue to be a major challenge.

People don’t feel this is where they want to put their money. But I’m telling you—they will start looking for us.

The 2025 PA Conference, officially launched under the theme “Growth for Cross-Border Relevance,” is scheduled for Thursday 17th and Friday 18th July at the Labadi Beach Hotel. For the first time, the event will span two days in response to consistent delegate feedback calling for more time for practical sessions, deeper learning, and networking opportunities.

This year’s line-up of speakers includes high-profile figures such as Presidential Advisor Joyce Bawah-Mogtari, Prof Robert Ebo Hinson, international HR executive Bunmi Pratt, consultant psychologist Dr May Wulff-Caesar, and several other industry leader