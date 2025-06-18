Firms reluctant to invest in PAs despite high expectations - Maame Ekua Gaisey

Despite the critical role personal and executive assistants (PAs and EAs) play in driving efficiency and supporting leadership across organisations, many firms remain unwilling to invest in their professional development, says Maame Ekua Gaisey, Managing Partner of FiveSixFive and organiser of the PA Conference.
Speaking ahead of the 2025 edition of the annual event, Gaisey highlighted the persistent neglect of assistants in corporate development structures.
She explained:
This space is quite untapped,. When you talk about technology, sales, accounting—there’s activity. But what are we doing to ensure that assistants are equipped to deliver high-quality, professional work?
Read Also: 5 ways to start a side hustle in Ghana without quitting your 9–5
Gaisey shared a personal testimony that speaks volumes about the value assistants place on the conference
She said:
One of the young ladies told me, ‘Mummy, I'm going to keep my salary for two months and pay for myself,’ and she did. She came last year, and the growth in her career since then has been remarkable,. It’s not just about skills—it’s about mindset and personal development too.
Despite the success stories, funding and sponsorship continue to be a major challenge.
Gaisey admitted:
People don’t feel this is where they want to put their money. But I’m telling you—they will start looking for us.
The 2025 PA Conference, officially launched under the theme “Growth for Cross-Border Relevance,” is scheduled for Thursday 17th and Friday 18th July at the Labadi Beach Hotel. For the first time, the event will span two days in response to consistent delegate feedback calling for more time for practical sessions, deeper learning, and networking opportunities.
This year’s line-up of speakers includes high-profile figures such as Presidential Advisor Joyce Bawah-Mogtari, Prof Robert Ebo Hinson, international HR executive Bunmi Pratt, consultant psychologist Dr May Wulff-Caesar, and several other industry leader
Maame Ekua Gaisey revealed plans to establish the Africa Institute of Personal and Executive Assistants, a dedicated institution aimed at enhancing careers in the PA and EA profession across the continent. She noted that the initiative is currently in the pipeline and expressed strong optimism about its potential to fill a long-standing gap in professional development for assistants.
Read Also: Employers who pay workers less than GHS1,000 deserve to be stolen from - Prophet
Gaisey emphasised the significance of platforms like the PA Conference in reshaping perceptions.
To all the personal and executive assistants out there—your work is seen, your contributions are appreciated, and your potential is limitless. The PA Conference is a launchpad, a space where assistants are empowered to redefine what it means to be exceptional in the modern workplace.
She further urged corporate Ghana to take the role of assistants seriously and consider structured training and career pathways.
It’s time we stopped seeing PAs as support staff only. They are strategic enablers. If we want better outcomes at the top, we must begin to invest properly in those who hold the fort behind the scenes.
Empowering personal and executive assistants is not just an investment in individuals, but a strategic move towards building stronger, more efficient organisations.