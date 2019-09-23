The popular fetish priest intends to represent the people of Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region as an independent candidate, and his posters have already started circulating online.

The constituency that the witch doctor seeks to represent is known to be a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) where a Deputy Minister of local government in charge of rural economic development, A.C. Ntim is a member of parliament.

Kwaku Bonsam is reported as saying that he has invested so much in developing the Offinso North Constituency as just an individual, so he could do more if he occupies a privileged position as the MP of the area.

He believes that his works within the constituency will speak for him, and his chances of winning the seat to become a legislator are high.

Well, one can only wish him good luck. But parliament might be an interesting place as his presence might create some semblance of fear among MPs especially in moments of ‘dishonesty’.