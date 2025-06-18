The inspiring story of Ghana’s 7-year-old female referee Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi

Little Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi might only be seven years old, but she's already making a big name for herself in Ghana's football world, not as a player, but as a referee.

The young girl from Pentecost Preparatory School recently caught everyone's attention when she confidently took charge of matches during the FIFA Women's Football Campaign at Koforidua Technical University.

While other children her age were playing with toys, Asomaniwaa was busy making important decisions on the football pitch with her whistle.

What makes her story even more inspiring is that she only discovered her love for refereeing just a few months ago.

Most people take years to build up the confidence to officiate football matches, but Asomaniwaa jumped straight in with the kind of self-assurance you'd expect from someone much older.

What inspired her journey

Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi

Her journey into officiating started because of her big brother, who plays football.

Instead of following in his footsteps as a player, Asomaniwaa decided to carve out her own path in the sport. According to Ghanasoccernet.com, she wanted to make her mark, but with a whistle in her hand rather than a ball at her feet.

During the group-stage matches, spectators couldn't help but admire how naturally she took to the role. She showed the kind of enthusiasm and composure that many adult referees struggle to maintain under pressure.

Football experts who watched her in action believe she has real potential for a bright future in officiating. Her ability to stay calm and make decisions while managing players much bigger than herself has impressed everyone who's seen her work.

Asomaniwaa's remarkable story proves that age shouldn't stop anyone from chasing their dreams. At just seven, she's showing other young girls that they can break into any area of football they choose.