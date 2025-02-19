Ranking the best 10 referees in the world - see which female referee makes list

Pierluigi Collina, a retired Italian referee, is widely regarded as the best referee of all time.

Known for his strict decision-making and strong presence, Collina earned the title of "The World's Best Referee" from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics six times in a row between 1998 and 2003.

However, as time has passed, many other talented referees have stepped into the limelight.

Below, Pulse Ghana presents the top 10 referees in the world today, as ranked by 90min.

10. Michael Oliver (England)

Michael Oliver is often seen as the best referee in the Premier League. Known for his calm demeanor and quick decision-making, Oliver is no stranger to high-profile matches.

He has officiated in two FA Cup finals, over 30 Champions League matches, and the 2022 World Cup quarter-final where Croatia shocked Brazil. His consistent performances have earned him the respect of players, managers, and fans alike.

9. Felix Brych (Germany)

Felix Brych is one of Germany’s top referees, often called upon for the most crucial matches. He officiated the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid and has been a mainstay in high-profile competitions like the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. With two DFB Pokal finals under his belt, Brych’s authoritative style makes him one of the best referees in the world.

8. Francois Letexier (France)

At just 35 years old, Francois Letexier has quickly made a name for himself as one of the brightest refereeing talents in Europe. He officiated the Coupe de France final in 2021 and was responsible for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup match. Letexier also served as a VAR during the 2020 Europa League final and will be officiating at Euro 2024 and the Summer Olympics, proving his abilities on the biggest stages.

7. Stephanie Frappart (France)

Stephanie Frappart has become a trailblazer for female referees in the men’s game. She made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a Champions League match in 2020 and followed that up with a ground-breaking appearance as the first female referee at a men’s World Cup in 2022. Frappart has also been named the IFFHS World's Best Woman Referee five times in a row, establishing herself as an elite official.

6. Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Daniel Siebert is another German referee who has rapidly ascended through the ranks. At 39, Siebert officiated several matches at the 2022 World Cup and was selected to oversee the 2022/23 DFB Pokal final between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite being relatively new at the top level, Siebert’s clear decision-making and calm presence make him one of the world’s top referees.

5. Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

With over 20 years of experience, Wilmar Roldan is one of South America’s most respected referees. The Colombian official has consistently been tasked with officiating high-stakes international matches, including the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, where he displayed remarkable composure. Roldan’s experience in South American football has made him a trusted name in the world of refereeing.

4. Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Istvan Kovacs is a fixture in the UEFA Champions League and is known for his calm and efficient decision-making on the field. Kovacs has officiated in major matches such as the 2023/24 Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and PSG. With his clear understanding of the game and ability to handle pressure, Kovacs continues to be a top-tier referee. He also oversaw the 2021/22 Europa Conference League final.

3. Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Danny Makkelie is one of Europe’s most respected referees, with over 600 matches officiated in his career. The Dutch referee is known for his experience and calmness under pressure. He has officiated in over 45 Champions League matches and is rarely involved in controversies. His role as a police inspector in the Netherlands also adds to his ability to maintain control on the field.

2. Clement Turpin (France)

Clement Turpin is regarded as one of the top referees in Europe, particularly for his work in the Champions League. He officiated the 2021/22 Champions League final and has been present at multiple World Cups and European Championships. Known for his ability to manage the biggest matches while staying out of the spotlight, Turpin is also a regular official at the Coupe de France finals.

1. Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

At the top of the list is Szymon Marciniak, who is widely regarded as the best referee in the world right now. Marciniak’s credentials speak for themselves, as he officiated the 2022 World Cup final, the 2022/23 Champions League final, and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final.