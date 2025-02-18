Shocking! Champions League coach talks to his dead mother before games

The coach of Belgian side Club Brugge, Nicky Hayen, has revealed an unusual but deeply personal pre-match ritual that he believes has played a key role in his coaching success.

Hayen shared that before every game, he speaks to his late mother, seeking her guidance and motivation.

Hayen took charge of Club Brugge on a temporary basis in March 2024 and quickly led the team to the Belgian championship title. His strong leadership earned him a permanent contract in June, and this season, he has guided Brugge to the Champions League playoffs, as well as a strong second-place position in the Belgian league standings.

Reflecting on his success, Hayen explained that his routine of talking to his mother before each match has become an important part of his approach. He credited this practice with helping him win the Belgian title, and he plans to continue it as his team prepares to face Atalanta in the Champions League.

He said:

Before every match, I talk to my mother, who passed away four years ago—far too soon. Last year, before the Belgian league playoffs, I told her we wanted to do something extraordinary, and in the end, we won the title.

When asked about his religious beliefs, Hayen clarified:

Am I deeply religious? No, but this ritual means something to me. I have to believe there's something beyond this.

Hayen on UCL clash

Looking ahead to the upcoming game, Hayen acknowledged that Atalanta will be a tough opponent, especially after their narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg. He expects the Italian side to play a more attacking style at home and aims to maintain his team's tactical discipline.

Hayen explained:

Atalanta will definitely play more attacking football. At home, they will want to dominate, and they have the squad to do that, so we expect a tough match. We have to stick to our game plan and, most importantly, keep the tactical discipline we showed last week.

Despite the challenging opposition, Hayen remains confident in his team's abilities.

He noted:

The result of the first leg doesn't change my approach. We played very well against a strong Atalanta team. I believe in my squad, and we've shown a lot of courage in this Champions League campaign. However, we must ensure that our bravery doesn't turn into recklessness.