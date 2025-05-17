Meet the two primary school girls set to host Ghana’s biggest day in women’s football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to make history as two young girls, aged 8 and 11, have been chosen to host this year’s biggest day in women’s football.

The special event, the 2024/25 Women's Football Festival, will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Nana Ama Amponsah, 11, and Michelle Anyankwabea Ampofo, 8, will take centre stage as hosts for the festival. Nana Ama, a Stage 5 pupil from Seed of Faith School in Accra, will lead the pre-match discussions and post-match press conference for the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Police Ladies.

She is already a well-known young public speaker and tourism ambassador, having appeared on stage with former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia, and top musicians like Reggie Rockstone and Efya.

Michelle, who is in Basic 3 at Unique Child Academy in Haatso, will join Nana Ama to help guide viewers through the exciting activities of the day.

The move is part of the GFA’s wider goal to get more girls involved in football, not just as players, but in all roles, including hosting, coaching, officiating, and journalism. Through its Women’s Football Strategy, the GFA aims to grow participation and inspire young girls to dream big.

Women's Football Festival

The Women's Football Festival promises a full day of fun and football. It will begin with the Women’s FA Cup final at 3:00 p.m. between Jonina Ladies and Faith Ladies, followed by the Women’s Premier League final at 6:00 p.m.

As with past festivals, young girls from schools across the country will get to play, interact with football legends, and learn more about the sport.

