President Mahama plans new ‘24-hour city’ to ease pressure on Accra

Former President John Mahama has shared plans to build a brand-new city outside of Accra to help reduce the growing pressure on the capital.

He explained that the aim is to decongest Accra by moving some government ministries, departments, agencies, and financial institutions to the new location.

The project is expected to create many job opportunities, both during construction and after it is completed.

Mahama first revealed this idea before the 2024 election during a meeting with the European Union Ambassador and the EU Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking again during a “Thank You” tour in Dodowa, he stressed the need for a long-term solution to Accra’s urban challenges. The President said:

Accra is overstretched. The capital is facing mounting pressure from rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, and inadequate infrastructure. It is time we think long-term and plan for a new city that can ease this burden.

Location for new city

He proposed that the new city could be located across three regions, that is: Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta, and would be close to the Volta Lake, giving it access to abundant water.

According to Mahama, the new city will be built as a green and digital city, with amusement parks, tourist centres, financial services, and industrial areas. He added that it would be “a 24-hour city” that “would not sleep.”

The project would also come with modern infrastructure like an expressway and a railway that links the new city to Accra, making travel between the two areas much easier.