FIFA honours late Ghana legend Mfum and diehard Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

FIFA held a solemn minute of silence during its 75th Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, on 15 May 2025, in honour of two respected figures in Ghanaian football.

The world’s football governing body honoured former Black Stars striker Wilberforce Mfum and dedicated Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum, who passed away on May 11, 2025 at the age of 88, was a key figure in Ghana’s football history.

Wilbeforce Mfum's legacy

Born on 28 August 1936, Mfum was part of Ghana’s 1963 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team, playing a vital role by scoring important goals throughout the tournament, including in the final.

He earned 26 caps for the national team, scoring an impressive 20 goals. At the club level, Mfum played for top Ghanaian sides such as Asante Kotoko and Swedru All Blacks, before moving to the United States where he represented clubs including Baltimore Bays and New York Cosmos.

He also played at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nana Pooley's tragic death

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was a passionate supporter of Asante Kotoko and served as a member of the club’s Supporters' Communication Team.

His life was tragically cut short when he was stabbed on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre.

The gesture by FIFA recognised both Mfum’s footballing legacy and Nana Pooley’s unwavering support for the game. Their contributions to Ghanaian football, both on and off the pitch, were respectfully acknowledged on the global stage.