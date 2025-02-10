Kotoko fan’s death case withdrawn from Circuit Court - here's all you need to know

The prosecution has withdrawn charges against four individuals who were brought before the Fiapre Circuit Court in connection with the stabbing death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, in Nsoatre, reports myjoyonline.com.

Nana Pooley was fatally stabbed on February 2, 2025, at Nana Konamansah Park near Nsoatre, during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

The accused, Isaac Fosu, 28, Yeboah Augustine, 35, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwa, 37, and Yaa Asantewaa, 37, were initially charged with abetment of crime and murder under Sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29).

Two suspects on the run

According to reports, two other suspects, Briamah, also known as Rasta, and Yaw Koshy, remain at large, with Briamah facing an additional murder charge.

On February 7, 2025, the accused were denied bail, with the Fiapre Circuit Court ruling that the case was out of its jurisdiction as it was a felony. Reports on myjoyonline.com say the suspects were ordered to remain in police custody and return to court on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 9 AM.

However, prosecutor Inspector Alexander Oppong requested to withdraw the charges, and the court, led by Her Honour Akua Addae Adoma, struck the case out. The prosecution team at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters is now preparing to return the case to the Sunyani District Court.