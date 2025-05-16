Former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah lands big role in football governing body FIFA

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has been chosen as one of the Deputy Chairpersons of FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber for the next four years.

The announcement came during the 75th FIFA Congress, which took place in Asunción, Paraguay, on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

In his new role, Justice Anin-Yeboah will help handle cases that involve ethical issues in global football. The Adjudicatory Chamber looks into reports from the Investigatory Chamber, decides whether cases should continue or be dropped, and gives out punishments based on FIFA’s rules and ethics.

Justice Anin-Yeboah has a strong background in both law and football governance. He served as the 14th Chief Justice of Ghana and has worked with FIFA and the Ghana Football Association in the past. He has played an important role in bringing honesty and proper management to football.

The current members of the FIFA Adjudicatory Chamber include:

María Claudia Rojas (Colombia) – Chairperson

Fiti Sunia (American Samoa) – Deputy Chairperson

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah (Ghana) – Deputy Chairperson

Pamela Camus (Chile) – Member

Michael Goodwin (Papua New Guinea) – Member

Guillermo B. Iroy Jr. (Philippines) – Member

Ayotunde Phillips (Nigeria) – Member

Ian Godfrey Wilkinson (Jamaica) – Member

Duygu Yaşar (Turkey) – Member

Brief background on Justice Anin-Yeboah

Justice Anin-Yeboah’s appointment is seen as a big step in helping FIFA stay committed to fair play, honesty, and good leadership in football around the world.

Anin-Yeboah was born in Toase in Ashanti Region of Ghana on May 24, 1953. He attended Amaniampong Secondary School and Apam Secondary School from 1968 to 1976.

He then continued his education at the University of Ghana and later the Ghana School of Law, graduating in 1981.

