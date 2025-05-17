Pitch invader tackled like WWE star during Chelsea vs Man United match (Video)

A dramatic moment during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge saw a pitch invader tackled to the ground in a style fans compared to WWE wrestling.

The incident happened during stoppage time in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

As players from both sides watched in surprise, a fan ran onto the pitch but didn’t get far as he was quickly brought down by a security guard in a hard tackle that many viewers likened to a wrestling move.

One fan wrote on social media, referring to Bill Goldberg, the WWE legend known for his powerful “spear” move, that:

The best thing about this game is the pitch invader being speared by the steward. Proper prime Goldberg spear.

Players stunned by pitch invader

Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia and United’s Manuel Ugarte were nearby and visibly startled as the man ran by. Within seconds, two stewards chased him, and one made a diving tackle that stopped the intruder in his tracks. Chelsea’s Noni Madueke was seen watching the incident closely.

TV cameras quickly cut to a shot of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, as broadcasters often avoid showing pitch invaders to discourage copycats. The interruption lasted less than a minute, and the match resumed briefly before the referee blew the final whistle.

Chelsea’s only goal came from defender Marc Cucurella, who scored after a brilliant cross from team captain Reece James. The win keeps Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot next season.