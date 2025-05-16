Car crashes into crowd at Espanyol-Barcelona clash, leaves several fans injured (Video)

Thirteen people were hurt when a car drove into a group of fans outside the stadium during the big derby match between Espanyol and Barcelona on Thursday.

The incident happened before the match began, which caused a short delay while the referee was updated by the police. Barcelona went on to win the game 2-0, securing the La Liga title.

Police in Barcelona confirmed that four of the injured were taken to hospital, but luckily, none of them were seriously hurt. They also said there was no danger to fans inside the stadium at any time.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and causing injuries.

Videos shared on social media showed the car stopped near some bins outside the stadium, surrounded by fans, before suddenly speeding forward into the crowd.

Local officials explained that Espanyol supporters had gathered outside to welcome their team’s bus when the accident occurred.

Ten ambulances quickly arrived to help. The worst injury reported was a broken leg.

Salvador Illa, the president of the Government of Catalonia, who attended the match, told Movistar Plus:

It was an accident, some people were injured, but not seriously. There are no major incidents to report.

Espanyol sprinkles Barcelona after game

After the match ended and Barcelona started celebrating their league victory on the pitch, a surprising moment followed. Espanyol staff turned on the stadium sprinklers, soaking the players and cutting their celebrations short.

Many saw this as a childish and bitter reaction to their rivals’ success.