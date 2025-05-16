Real Madrid’s Asencio finally responds to possible 5-year jail term in sex tape case

Real Madrid footballer Raul Asencio has strongly denied being involved in the sharing of a sexual video involving an underage girl.

The 22-year-old defender is set to stand trial in the Canary Islands and could face up to five years in prison if found guilty. He is accused of sharing a video that reportedly shows three former Real Madrid reserve players with two girls aged 16 and 18.

The players said they deleted the video, but it is alleged this was not true. The three others involved, Ferran Ruiz (22), Juan Rodriguez (23), and Andres Garcia (22), were arrested in September 2023. Asencio tried to remove his name from the case earlier this year, but the court refused.

On Thursday, Asencio posted a long message on social media platform X, where he insisted:

I have not participated in any behaviour that violates the sexual freedom of any woman, much less minors.

He continued:

If a trial begins, I will defend myself fully and continue to state that I am innocent. I fully trust the justice system.

He also said he respected the rights of women and the legal process, including the investigations of others involved.

Asencio provides further clarification

Asencio explained that the video was filmed somewhere else, not where he was at the time. He stressed:

The ruling does not accuse me of having had sexual relations with the two women, nor of recording them.

He added that the court ruling only mentioned he might have briefly seen the video but not recorded or shared it.

The case started after the mother of the 16-year-old girl made a complaint. She said the sex was consensual, but the recording was not.