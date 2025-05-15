Real Madrid’s Asencio, 3 other teammates face possible 5-year jail term in sex tape case

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been accused of distribution of child pornography, with a court in Spain formalising criminal proceedings, reports the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old is set to face charges after a police investigation was concluded - along with three former team-mates from the Real youth side.

He is accused of soliciting a video filmed by Ferran Ruiz, Andres Garcia and Juan Rodriguez in June 2023 that allegedly showed his team-mates having sex with a woman and underage girl, who were 18 and 16 at the time of the incident.

The accused players, who were all between 20 and 21 at the time, are now facing potential charges of child pornography distribution having allegedly shared the footage over WhatsApp.

According to the court ruling, both women show symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, report AS, and the findings of the investigation will be sent to them to see if they will press charges.

If this proves to be the case, then the prosecutor's office can file charges and request a criminal trial, or the prosecutor's office can press ahead of their own volition.

The judge at the Gran Canaria High Court said there was enough evidence to support allegations of violation of privacy, distribution of videos to third parties without the victims' knowledge or consent, solicitation of a minor for pornographic purposes and possession of child pornography.

Likely charges if found guilty

Article 197 of Spain's Criminal Code states that any individual found guilty of recording and sharing an explicit video of a minor will face between three-and-a-half and five years in prison.

This would drop to a two-and-a-half to four-year prison sentence if found guilty of non-consensual recording.

If Asencio is found guilty of only sharing the video the sentence would be expected to be less severe.

The authorities confirmed charges were filed by the mother of the 16-year-old girl over the alleged non-consensual filming of her daughter.

The complainant has stated that the sexual activity was consensual, but the recording of it was not.

Asencio and the three other players were arrested after the alleged incident in 2023 and had their phones taken by police.

