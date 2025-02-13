Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues TV station for $100m over new documentary as he awaits trial

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a $100 million (£80.5 million) lawsuit against the makers of a recent documentary about him, as he continues to face allegations of sexual assault.

The rapper is currently being held in a New York prison while awaiting a federal criminal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies.

On Wednesday, Diddy's lawyer announced that he is suing TV network NBC, its streaming service Peacock, and production company Ample over their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

The lawsuit claims the documentary contains false and defamatory statements about the rapper. The three companies have yet to comment on the legal action.

According to the lawsuit,

the entire premise of the documentary assumes that Mr Combs has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, the rape of minors, and the sex trafficking of minors.

It further alleges that the programme "maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr Combs is a 'monster'" and includes claims that the producers "knew were false or published with reckless disregard as to whether they were false or not."

Diddy is seeking $100 million in damages for the "reputational and economic harm" he claims the documentary has caused.

The lawsuit also states that the programme "falsely, recklessly, and maliciously accuses Mr Combs of murdering" individuals close to him, including his former partner Kim Porter and rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls and The Notorious B.I.G.

Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, accused NBC, Peacock, and Ample of profiting from misinformation, stating: "They made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism."

She further alleged that the companies "maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies."

The BBC has contacted NBC and Ample for comment.

The lawsuit comes amid a series of allegations against the rap mogul by both men and women over the past 16 months.

It is believed that more than 30 separate civil lawsuits have been filed against him.

The star has been accused of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities, allegedly involving firearms and threats of violence. He is also accused of assault and rape.

Earlier this month, a lawyer representing dozens of accusers stated that he expects Diddy to face "more than 10 new civil lawsuits" in addition to those already filed.

Last week, the BBC published an investigation after interviewing more than 20 individuals who worked with Diddy at his record label, Bad Boy Records. They recounted disturbing incidents they claimed to have witnessed during the label’s rise to prominence in the 1990s.

Mr Combs has consistently denied all allegations and previously described them as "sickening." He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.