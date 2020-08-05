Recall that it was reported that a certain Pastor Nduka Anyanwu, who claims to be a Minister at a Lord's Chosen Church branch in Oshodi, raped two sisters, aged 13 and 17, over a lengthy period in the name of casting out evil spirits from them.

He allegedly began raping the 13-year-old girl when she was 9 and began raping the 17-year-old girl when she was 16. Both girls recently became pregnant and he promised to marry the first one and asked her to keep the child while also allegedly promising to procure an abortion for the younger sister.

“I said he's not going” - Mother prevents police from arresting pastor who raped and impregnated her 2 daughters

For promising to marry her daughter, the mother of the girls was filmed protecting her daughters' alleged rapist when police officers attempted to arrest him for his actions.

READ ALSO: Angry students of Tweneboa Koduah SHS destroy school properties over difficult WASSCE science exam (video)

"Leave him. I said he's not going," the mother of the girls said as she placed herself between the pastor and the police officer who was trying to take him to the station.

“I said he's not going” - Mother prevents police from arresting pastor who raped and impregnated her 2 daughters

Stop The Abuse Foundation, the NGO that reported the abuse to the police said the parents of the girls were aware that the pastor has been defiling their daughters to cast out an evil mark that brings them bad luck.

Source: Lindaikejisblog.com