The candidates were unhappy about how difficult they claimed the questions were, and they did not get any help from their teachers, so they decided to vent their anger on the school’s dining hall.

READ ALSO: NAM 1 now sells mobile phones and fridges for survival - Blakk Rasta reveals (video)

A video circulating on social media shows the students turning things upside down amidst rants while one of them is urging them to destroy everything.

Watch them in the video below as they engage in the protest: