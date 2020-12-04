According to Tuko.co.ke, a section of the Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have voted to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

On Thursday, December 3, 88 MCAs voted yes, two voted no, while 22 abstained from the voting process, the news portal said.

Announcing the vote to remove Sonko, the County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura said the two-thirds required to impeach the county boss has been met.

“I can confirm that the vote has met the two-thirds requirement to decide on this question,” he said.

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada who doubles as the minority leader in the assembly tabled the motion for Sonko’s impeachment accusing him of sinking the county in unimaginable huge debts besides failing to clear pending bills.

"Sonko has, however, proved to members that he is not a manager, so he has to go," he told the sitting.

Before the impeachment, Sonko had said that he was not afraid of being impeached and vowed not to be blackmailed into signing an unconstitutional bill.

"I cannot sign something I know is illegal, the law must be followed in everything we do," Sonko stated

Mike Sonko was sworn in as governor of Nairobi amid the pomp of Uhuru Park and in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The flamboyant and populist politician propelled to the office thanks to his populist interventions that saw him become a favorite among many Nairobians and more at the grass-root level.

Sonko, a name that connotes a man of limitless wealth, took advantage of the failings of an incumbent whose popularity was in freefall and whose government had failed to cater for the basic needs of the poor-food, shelter, healthcare and clothing.

The over 850,000 votes that he garnered in the August 8 elections were enough to see him trounce his opponent Evans Kidero.