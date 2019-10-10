A short video of over six hours of an intensive fight between Nigerian soldiers and Boko Haram terrorists is so alarming and heart-stopping.

Sharing the video on social media, the soldier claimed that their commander and other combatants died during the clash with the terrorists.

He said on Twitter that the fight which started by 5:15 pm on October 8 when the terrorists attacked them ended by 11 pm as they kept coming out from “nowhere”.

Twitting from @Ijoba201425, the soldier wrote: “October 8 this same time I am making this post was when we were attacked by BHT, I am writing this with tears in my eyes, what we thought was not what we expected but I thank God am alive to be a living testimony.

“May the souls of the fallen soldiers Rest In Peace, my commander, science student, PTe Monday, PTe Akanbi, MST warriors and special forces warriors that died that day may their soul Rest In Peace.

“All what I can say is thank you Lord what a bloody day. Keep praying for every soldier out there we made a lot of sacrifice we believe it is only God that can reward us.

“A fight that started 5:15pm till 11pm they keep coming like water, chaii make I no post much sha. On God.”

Watch the video below: