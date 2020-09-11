According to the BBC, the state assembly in Kaduna, in the north-western part of the country has approved full surgical castration as punishment for those convicted of rape.

The historic move by the Kaduna State follows numerous cases of rape and other sexual violence perpetrated mostly against women and female children.

Hafsat Baba, the state commissioner for women’s affairs and social development expressed optimism that the new law is deterrent enough to eradicate the social canker, describing it as a “welcome development”.

The bill will only become law and start biting offenders if the State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai appends his signature to it to become law.

Rape and violence against women and children in Nigerian became so rampant that some governors were compelled to declare a state of emergency in the middle of this year. Some of the perpetrators even go further to kill their victims.

All fingers are crossed to see how effectively the castration penalty will help eradicate rape and violence against women and children in Nigerian, and if it works, other countries including Ghana might want to emulate it.