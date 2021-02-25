“No wonder she nearly finished me with beating” – Man finds mom’s 1985 secondary school results

He has chanced upon his mother’s examination results back in 1985, and from her scores, she was a brilliant student.

The young man identified as @fawwaz_ibrah on Twitter, shared a photo of the exam results on the platform, saying it is now clear to him why his mom was always so strict with him during his childhood.

In the photo, @fawwaz_ibrah’s mother scored 87 in the English language, 91 in chemistry, 82 in biology, 85 in government among other scores but her class teacher and principal remarked that she could do better if not for playfulness.

“Look wah I found, my mum’s secondary school result no wonder that woman almost finished me with beating,” @fawwaz_ibrah captioned the photo of his mother’s exam results.

In other news, a young Ghanaian midwife in the Ashanti Region who has won multiple awards to her credit in her field of work has proven to have some passion for farming too.

Identified as Margaret Afriyie, the smart-looking health worker has won the First Lady’s Excellence Awards (Health) in 2021, according to a post sighted on the LinkedIn handle of Edward Asare.

Before this latest achievement, she reportedly won the best midwife award in the Ashanti Region for the year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

As if all the above were not enviable enough, the hard-working midwife also won for herself the universal health coverage award at her workplace in the year 2019.

"Meet the award-winning midwife who is also a farmer Margaret Afriyie.

"She won the First Lady’s Excellence Awards (Health) in 2021.

"She won the best midwife award in the Ashanti Region (2020).

"In 2019, she won the universal health coverage award," Edward Asare captioned a photo of Margaret Afriyie on Linkedin.

Aside from her diligence and professionalism which have won her several awards, Margaret loves farming as her part-time work.

She is seen in a photo gleefully posing with some crops on her farm.

It will not be surprising if Margaret is able to carve a niche for herself in the field of Agriculture just as she has done and in healthcare delivery.