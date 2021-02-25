According to a report by Starrfmonline.com, the final year student together with his gang attacked the teacher for punishing him over his failure to do his homework.

The news portal further reported that the errant student, after being punished, ran home and mobilised his gang in a Sprinter Bus, and stormed the school to attack the teacher identified as Moses Onyameasem.

They beat up him severely, leaving the teacher with a facial wound.

Moses Onyameasem was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where his wounds were stitched and later discharged.

As if that was not unruly enough, the mother of the student also reportedly invaded the school and rained insults on the teacher who was already in hospital receiving treatment.

The development has led to the closure of the school and some other schools in the area until further notice.

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh had earlier reported how a 20-year-old student who beat up his teacher severely, leaving him with injuries on his head and mouth has been handed an 18-month sentence.

A Nyahururu court in Kenya has found the student guilty of assaulting his teacher, causing a disturbance in school and damaging property.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Samuel Muigai, a Murichu Secondary School student, was arrested after he beat up his teacher, identified as James Gikonyo who had wanted to reprimand him for jumping queue when the students were being served lunch.

On Tuesday, February 16, when the student appeared before the court, he pleaded with Nyahururu Senior Resident Magistrate James Wanyanga to pardon, with a promise to work on his anger.

He further expressed remorse at the incident and said he would look for the teacher and apologise to him for disrespecting him, especially in public.

Magistrate James Wanyanga handed Samuel Muigai an 18-month non-custodial sentence for the two offenses which he committed in January.

The magistrate also directed the student be transferred to another school in Nakuru county so that he does not become a victim of ridicule and unfair treatment by his teachers, Tuko.co.ke reports.

Delinquency among students seems to be an issue in Kenya. Reports say a Kisii court on January 13, charged a 17-year-old student with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing two teachers at Kisii High School.

The student appeared before Kisii Law Court’s Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro to answer for his conduct on Wednesday, January 13.

The Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution led by Counsel Hillary Kaino told the court that the state had preferred two counts of attempted murder against the minor.

Interestingly, the magistrate released him on a cash bail of KSh 50,000 or a bond of KSh 100,000 after he pleaded innocence and requested the court to release him on bond so that he could continue with his studies.